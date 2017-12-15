What's News: Dec 15, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Steady supply of BTO flats

Around 17,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be launched next year, keeping the supply of flats on a par with this year's, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong in a blog post. These new flats will be spread across mature and non-mature towns, including the upcoming Tengah town.

TOP OF THE NEWS

May seeks to unlock talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May (above) was set to urge European Union leaders yesterday to approve an agreement to move Brexit talks on to a second phase, hours after a parliamentary defeat at home that weakens her hand. Mrs May was due to repeat her case for unlocking talks that would allow for the discussion of future trade relations.

WORLD

China summons Aussie envoy

China has summoned Australia's ambassador in Beijing amid friction between the two nations, after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's government accused the Asian powerhouse of political meddling. Ambassador Jan Adams was called in by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs last Friday, while three days later, China's Ambassador to Australia held talks with Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

WORLD

Putin rejects meddling claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday dismissed allegations of links between the Kremlin and the White House as "some sort of spy mania" that was fabricated and whipped up by United States President Donald Trump's opponents. Mr Putin also praised the US President for what he said were Mr Trump's achievements.

OPINION

A nudge for Asean and EU

Asean and the European Union would do well to seek closer ties. A liberal open-skies policy might just seal the deal for a closer partnership, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Ire over delayed deliveries

A spike in deliveries during Chinese sales event Singles' Day has seen courier companies struggle to meet orders in Singapore.

An industrywide bottleneck has led to some customers complaining of delayed deliveries or non-deliveries.

HOME

Caring for migrant workers

HealthServe, a clinic chain set up to cater to migrant workers, marks its 10th anniversary this year. In that time, the charity has grown from strength to strength, giving medical treatment and many other forms of assistance to workers, said its co-founder, Dr Goh Wei Leong.

BUSINESS

Oxley buys Chevron House

Property firm Oxley Holdings is buying Raffles Place building Chevron House for $660 million, helping the local office market end the year with a bang.

The mainboard-listed company is acquiring the 32-storey building from Deka Singapore, a unit of Germany's DekaBank Group.

SPORT

Sprint queen eyes US move

With an eye on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira is seriously considering relocating to the IMG Academy in Florida. The move could take place after the Asian Games in Palembang next August, so that she can train full time for at least a year to qualify for the Olympics.

"I am both nervous and excited at this prospect," the first-year accountancy undergraduate said.



Figures of Marvel’s Iron Man at Madame Tussauds Singapore on Sentosa. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



LIFE

Sentosa gets 4D Marvel film

Wax museum Madame Tussauds Singapore launched a new Marvel 4D Experience yesterday, where visitors can enjoy a short Marvel film screening that incorporates elements such as water sprays and seat vibrations.

