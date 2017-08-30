What's News: August 30, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Underground road plans off

The plans for a 30km underground road network, conceptualised in the late 1980s to cater to potential traffic growth into and out of the city centre, have been scrapped after enhancements to the public transport network and changes in land use policies.

TOP OF THE NEWS

New ways to engage Indonesia

Singapore should work with Indonesian millennials, who are more outward-looking and taking on more important roles, and focus on regions outside Jakarta that are hungry for growth, panellists at The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum said yesterday. The Indonesian economy remains stable as President Joko Widodo forges ahead with major reforms, they added.



People wading through the floods in Houston, Texas, on Monday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Risk of more floods in Texas

As officials in Houston struggle to manage the massive catastrophic flood waters unleashed by Tropical Storm Harvey, reservoirs built to handle drainage water have hit overcapacity, which could lead to heavier flooding in the area. The slow-moving storm has brought torrential downpours to Texas, killing at least nine people.

WORLD

Ways to curb illegal migrants

Proposed measures to stop illegal migrants from trying to cross the Mediterranean were at the centre of discussions among four European leaders who met in Paris with the leaders of three African countries. The meeting on Monday brought together the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain, as well as Chad, Niger and Libya.

OPINION

Solving labour-market issues

To counter Singapore's soft job market, firms will need to change their business models, and workers will have to adapt to disruption, writes economic correspondent Chia Yan Min.

HOME

$35m to boost clinical studies

The Health Ministry is setting aside $35 million for the salaries of 100 clinical research coordinators over the next five years, and to fund national training and certification programmes for them. These coordinators help doctors carry out quality clinical research.

HOME

More get Teachers' Day off

Almost all childcare centres in Singapore will close tomorrow for early childhood educators to celebrate Teachers' Day for the first time. The day off is to recognise and celebrate the passion and commitment of pre-school and childcare teachers.

BUSINESS

Rickmers trust winds up

Failed container shipping trust Rickmers Maritime has officially sunk after taking on too much water in a badly battered shipping sector. The trust has been wound up and its outstanding bonds will be delisted from the Singapore bourse today at 9am. It has made final distributions to its unsecured creditors, representing a recovery of about 12.1 per cent.

SPORT

Dramatic T20 win for S'pore

Singapore clinched the SEA Games Twenty20 cricket gold medal, after a single run from Riaz Hussien gave them a three-wicket win over hosts Malaysia with a single ball to spare.

He top-scored with 37 runs not out as they made 118-7. Shoib Razak, Ishaan Shekhar and Anantha Krishna took two wickets each as Malaysia totalled 117-7.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



LIFE

Actor quits controversial role

British actor Ed Skrein is backing out of a role in the Hellboy reboot, after criticism over his casting to play a character portrayed as Asian in the original comic book. Thisis the first time in recent years that an actor has publicly backed out of a major Hollywood movie role over concerns about whitewashing.

VIDEO

Two wheels good

It was a fantastic ride, said beginner cyclist Christine Lim, 39, of her first lesson on a bicycle. str.sg/firstcycle

VIDEO

Golden memories

As the SEA Games come to a close, here are five of the most memorable moments for Team Singapore. str.sg/high5