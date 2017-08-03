What's News: August 3, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Embrace 'learning and doing'

Learning before starting work is the norm, but Singaporeans should be embracing a new approach of "learning and doing" to keep up with technology and fast-changing workplaces, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat. This comes as the world is being roiled by major structural changes.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Training for TCM physicians

Lifelong training will be mandatory for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physicians after the TCM Practitioners' Act is amended, which is likely to be within the next 12 to 18 months. The Government said practitioners must attend a certain number of training sessions to renew their practising certificates.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRES



WORLD

2 ex-Thai ministers acquitted

Thailand's highest court yesterday acquitted two former ministers over their role in a 2008 crackdown on anti-government protesters that left two people dead. Former premier Somchai Wongsawat (above) and his then deputy Chavalit Yongchaiyudh faced negligence charges over a police operation to remove protesters who had laid siege to Parliament.

WORLD

Plan for Batam-Bintan bridge

Indonesia has revived a plan to connect Batam and Bintan with a 7km bridge as part of President Joko Widodo's plan to boost connectivity in the Riau islands. The project involves the construction of three links - from Batam to Pulau Tanjung Sauh, then on to Pulau Buau, and finally to Bintan.

OPINION

A leg-up for low-income kids

To help break the poverty cycle, the Government will step in early in the lives of low-income kids, from birth to age six. Priscilla Goy looks at the difference its KidStart scheme can make, and whether it will have a lasting impact on the children.

HOME

More cases of taxi fare cheats

The number of reported taxi fare evasion cases went up by about 24 per cent, despite stiffer penalties being introduced last year. Figures provided by the Public Transport Council also show there were 47 cases involving repeat offenders.

HOME

NDP gazetted a 'special event'

The National Day Parade has been gazetted as a special event which will require stricter security measures in and around The Float@Marina Bay. Unmanned aerial vehicles are not allowed to be flown in the area without a permit, and a special zone has been marked out for security checks.

BUSINESS

Push to woo global start-ups

A government scheme to attract global start-ups has been enhanced to make it even easier for them to establish operations here.

The initiative, which kicks in today, involves broadening the criteria for start-ups that want to apply for the EntrePass scheme. For instance, the Government has removed a requirement for start-up applicants to have $50,000 paid-up capital to "recognise the non-monetary contributions of global start-up talent".



PHOTO:

AGENCE

FRANCEPRESSE



SPORT

'Underdog' Bolt aims for glory

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt (below) has labelled himself the underdog as he prepares to defend his 100m crown at the IAAF World Championships in London. Preparing for his final meet before retirement, the Jamaican said: "That's what I keep reading and what my team keeps telling me, so I've got to prove myself again."

LIFE

Showcase of veteran talent

Silver Arts 2017, from Sept 1 to 24, is an annual festival of the arts created and performed by seniors, for seniors and their families. Organised by the National Arts Council since 2012, it will offer 38 programmes of theatre, music, visual arts, film screenings and workshops this year.

VIDEO

Goodbye, Yellow Pages

It is the end of the road for Yellow Pages, the hefty directories used not just for looking up phone numbers. str.sg/yellowpages

VIDEO

Collective sale fever

Why collective sales are back in the news, and the other developments that are up for sale en bloc. str.sg/enblocsale