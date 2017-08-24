What's News: August 24, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

More MOE kindergartens

Between 2019 and 2020, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will open 13 new kindergartens in areas of high demand such as Punggol, Sengkang and Yishun. It hopes to have 50 such MOE kindergartens by 2023 to provide quality and affordable pre-school education for all Singaporean children.



Typhoon Hato battering Hong Kong yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS



TOP OF THE NEWS

Flights to HK back to normal

Flights to Hong Kong departed from Changi as scheduled last night, as Typhoon Hato moved past the island towards south-east China. But before the storm made landfall, hundreds of flights to and from Hong Kong had to be cancelled or rescheduled.

WORLD

Kim starting to respect US: Trump

United States President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is starting to respect Washington, even as Pyongyang revealed plans for the production of more solid-fuel rocket engines.

Mr Trump's comments came as his administration imposed new sanctions on Chinese and Russian firms suspected of doing business with the North and supporting its weapons programmes.

WORLD

US warns Pakistan on terror

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said his country has "some leverage", when warning Pakistan against supporting the Afghan Taleban and the Haqqani extremist network. He threatened to scrap Pakistan's status as a privileged military ally.

OPINION

Keeping up in cashless drive

Going cashless has been costlier for consumers and merchants in Singapore.

That is why the adoption of e-payments en masse is so slow. But soon, a PayNow system using QR codes promises to let Singapore play catch-up, predicts Irene Tham.

HOME

An Ong Teng Cheong peak

There is a mountain in Kazakhstan named after Singapore President Ong Teng Cheong. It is believed to be the first mountain in the world to be named after a Singaporean. The 4,743m peak was first conquered by a Singapore team in 2005.

HOME

Cashless top-up help at hand

The authorities have started posting service agents at 11 MRT stations to show those who need help how to use general ticketing machines to top up their ez-link cards. From Sept 1, these stations will no longer offer cash top-ups at their passenger service centres.

BUSINESS

Growing bread and butter brands

Auric Pacific Group's chief executive Andy Adhiwana has big plans for nourishing the business after taking the Indonesian Riady family's first listed vehicle in Singapore private. The maker of SCS butter and Sunshine bread hopes to expand by targeting the younger market and health-conscious consumers.

SPORT

Nude shots of Woods and ex

Tiger Woods and former girlfriend Lindsey Vonn have threatened to sue a celebrity porn website for publishing their nude photos, said celebrity news website TMZ. According to The Washington Post, singer Katharine McPhee will do the same if the shots are not taken down. The incident is the latest blow to the former top golfer.



Satay from Haron Satay, winner of the Singapore Hawker Masters 2011 in the satay category. PHOTO: ANDRE HOEDEN



LIFE

Best hawker food in one day

A one-day-only ST Hawker Masters Hopping Trail will make it a breeze for foodies to try famed hawker food in Singapore. Hosted by Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun, 10 Straits Times readers will get to savour food from winners of The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao's Hawker Masters awards, and other stellar hawkers.

VIDEOS

Remembering the Games

Singapore's sporting heroes relive their greatest SEA Games moments. For more on the Games and medal tally, go to str.sg/seagames2017

VIDEO

The too-sweet life

Is there too much sugar in your daily cuppa? Check how much of the sweet stuff is in your kopitiam drinks. str.sg/lesssugar