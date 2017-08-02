What's News: August 2, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Probe into viaduct collapse

Investigations into the Pan-Island Expressway viaduct collapse at Changi will be completed in October, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min.

In Parliament yesterday, Dr Lam revealed that contractor Or Kim Peow had the lowest quality score of the bidders, but the highest price-quality score overall.

New EDB, JTC chiefs named

The Ministry of Trade and Industry yesterday named Mr Chng Kai Fong, 38, as the new head of the Economic Development Board with effect from Oct 1. It also announced that Mr Ng Lang, 52, current chief executive of the Urban Redevelopment Authority, will become the new chief at JTC Corporation from Sept 1.



WORLD

Xi stresses territorial integrity

Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasised the country's peaceful intentions, but also made it clear that the emerging superpower will not brook any threat to its territorial integrity. He spoke yesterday at a ceremony to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army.

WORLD

S. China Sea code of conduct

South-east Asia's foreign ministers are set to endorse the framework of a code of conduct meant to prevent conflicting territorial claims in the South China Sea from erupting into violent confrontations. Finalising the code has acquired urgency amid tensions over such disputes.

OPINION

Hard to gauge tech start-ups

Established local firms are buying into tech start-ups in search of new growth. But business veterans struggle to evaluate these start-ups, with SingPost's recent misstep a salutary example. Assistant business editor Yasmine Yahya discusses possible solutions.

HOME

Fatal fall: Lift had past issues

A coroner's inquiry into the death of a 77-year-old man heard how he suffered head injuries after falling backwards while reversing his mobility scooter out of a lift. He had not noticed that the lift floor was higher than the lobby floor. The lift had a recent history of problems.

HOME

Cabbies cannot do courier jobs

The authorities said yesterday that taxis and private-hire vehicles are not allowed to provide courier services for goods if there is no passenger on board. Providing such services, for instance for online sites like Amazon Prime, helps to tide drivers over off-peak hours.

BUSINESS

Ex-HUDC estate eyes sale

Privatised HUDC estate Florence Regency in Hougang is likely to be put up for collective sale soon. Three other former Housing and Urban Development Company developments have started the collective sale process.



SPORT

ICC football: Not a bad start

While a total of 104,407 fans saw the three International Champions Cup (ICC) matches at the National Stadium last week, next year's attendance will depend on the line-up. Bayern Munich were lauded for being the team that did the most to reach out to local fans. C15

LIFE

Call to not show Diana tapes

Friends of the late Princess Diana have urged a British television channel not to air footage of her pouring her heart out about her failed marriage to Prince Charles. Ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death in a Paris car crash, Channel 4 will broadcast Diana: In Her Own Words on Sunday. The tapes show Diana speaking frankly to her voice coach Peter Settelen about her loveless marriage.

