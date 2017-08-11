What's News: August 11, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Smoke alarms for new homes

All newly built Housing Board flats and private residences will have to be installed with smoke alarms from next June, when an updated Fire Code is released. The costs will likely be borne by home buyers. Two-thirds of fires last year took place in homes.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Halimah's view on election

For presidential candidate Halimah Yacob, Singapore having a Malay president after 47 years affirms two core values its people hold dear - multiracialism and meritocracy. In an interview with The Straits Times, the former Speaker of Parliament, who resigned her posts on Monday, also spoke about her family and what she hopes to do if elected.

WORLD

Terror dragnet before Games

The Malaysian authorities have detained nearly 700 people in large-scale sweeps on foreign terror suspects, just ahead of the SEA Games next week. Personal radiation devices were used for the first time in the raids to help detect radioactive materials. But none of the foreigners from countries such as Syria and Iraq was found to have terrorist links.

WORLD

Russia-link probe hots up

United States President Donald Trump's former 2016 election campaign manager Paul Manafort was the target of a raid by the counsel leading the inquiry into possible ties between the campaign and Russia. The raid marked a crucial step for investigators.

OPINION

Sino-Indian tensions brewing

A year ago, associate editor Ravi Velloor flagged Sino-Indian ties as an area to watch. Now, as troops face off at a high plateau on the border, he sets out why there is a heightened risk of open conflict, one that would end all prospects of an Asian century.

HOME

Second pilot school for SIA

Singapore Airlines is setting up a second pilot training school, in partnership with CAE Inc, which will provide new revenue while also bolstering Singapore as a centre for aviation training in the region. SIA already partners Airbus in its first pilot training school.

HOME

Hospice patient's works of art

Freelance photographer Alan Lee, 69, has become the first hospice patient to hold an exhibition of his photographs at Assisi Hospice in Thomson Road, where he is living out his days. His exhibition of 19 portraits of his fellow patients is on till the end of this month.

BUSINESS

Noble sinks deeper in debt

Embattled commodity trader Noble Group fell deeper into the red in the second quarter, posting a net loss of US$1.75 billion (S$2.39 billion) from US$54.9 million a year earlier. This came even as revenue slid 19 per cent year on year. Noble has also been hit by fresh criticism over the sale of its United States energy business to pay off debts.

SPORT

Gunners set for EPL opener

Manager Arsene Wenger knows his Arsenal side have to get off to a good start when they face Leicester City in the English Premier League season opener today. The Gunners salvaged their last campaign by winning the FA Cup, but uncertainty still surrounds the club as key players such as Alexis Sanchez may yet leave.

LIFE

Cowell funds dancer's op

A dance group had hoped to finish first in the June finale of Britain's Got Talent and use the £250,000 (S$430,000) prize to pay for surgery for member Julia Carlile, 15, who has scoliosis. They came in ninth, but the show's chief judge Simon Cowell forked out the £175,000 needed for the treatment.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

A special love

Social work is my passion, says Ms Nirmala Gopiendran, who has dedicated her life to helping people with special needs. str.sg/gopi

VIDEO

Reviving S-League

The Football Association of Singapore's executive committee members Bernard Tan, Lim Kia Tong and Edwin Tong on plans for the S-League. str.sg/fasround