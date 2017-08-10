What's News: August 10, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

NDP draws big crowds

Thousands thronged the Marina Bay area as the National Day Parade returned to the floating platform for Singapore's 52nd birthday. The venue, last used in 2014, made for the return of crowd favourites such as the Red Lions skydivers.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Sabre-rattling raises tensions

President Donald Trump's warning that the United States would react with "fire and fury" to North Korean threats prompted Pyongyang to say it would strike Guam with "enveloping fire" as tensions escalated, rattling global markets and worrying officials and experts. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged calm yesterday.



Police surround the BMW at the scene where the suspect was shot and arrested. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Paris attack suspect caught

French police shot and arrested a suspect in a vehicular attack on soldiers in Paris yesterday that officials have labelled a terrorist incident. Six anti-terror troops were struck and injured by a BMW in the upmarket western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret at around 8am before the suspect sped away. Police chased the vehicle on a motorway north of Paris before apprehending a man in his late 30s.

WORLD

Capital chances appear hazy

Palangkaraya appears to have been ruled out of contention as Indonesia's new administrative capital. The provincial capital of Central Kalimantan on Borneo Island is prone to fires owing to its abundant peatlands, leading some experts to argue that Balikpapan would be an ideal choice.

OPINION

Raise bar on workplace safety

In 2004, three high-profile industrial accidents led to sweeping changes in workplace safety laws. The recent PIE viaduct collapse is an early warning that we need to do more, says Manpower correspondent Toh Yong Chuan.

HOME

D3 makes comeback at NDP

The popular Dynamic Defence Display (D3) returned to the National Day Parade after two years. It featured various high-tech assets from the Singapore army, air force and navy, as well as several simulated sequences, such as a high-speed chase by the navy's rigid-hulled inflatable boats.

HOME

'NDP expresses S'pore spirit'

This year's National Day Parade was the last one President Tony Tan Keng Yam attended as its reviewing officer. He said the parade is more than "just a marvellous show", it is an expression of the Singapore spirit.

BUSINESS

Rise in condo prices expected

Developer GuocoLand has trimmed the number of units up for sale at its latest condominium, Martin Modern, in what is seen as a bet on private residential prices rising. Other developers seem to share the same sentiments. Qingjian Realty has said it is holding back the second phase of sales launch at its Le Quest project in anticipation of a possible upturn in the property market.

SPORT

United 'reinforced by defeat'

Despite a 2-1 Uefa Super Cup defeat to reigning champions Real Madrid, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insisted his side were reinforced by the experience. "I think we have to keep that positive feeling into the new season," he said. United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, begin their campaign at home to West Ham United on Sunday.



PHOTO: GIN TAY FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



LIFE

Time for bespoke watches

Singaporean brothers Jonathan Han (right), 22, and Nicholas Han, 25, co-founded watch start-up Schaffen, which allows clients to customise their timepieces to suit their personalities. Orders have come in from as far as the United States and Lithuania.

VIDEOS

We are Singapore

Feel the Singapore spirit through the stories of the adventurous, the entrepreneurial and the inquisitive among us. str.sg/singspirit

VIDEO

New taste in town

ST Life's food writer Kenneth Goh bites into Japanese cheese tart chain Pablo's creamy dessert and gives his verdict. str.sg/cheesetart