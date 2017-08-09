What's News: August 09, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

PM's vision of nation's future

The economy is expected to grow by about 2.5 per cent this year, higher than last year's 2 per cent, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day message.

He also set out his vision of what will help Singapore thrive in the future.

More 'generalist' docs needed

Figures from the Singapore Medical Council show more doctors are being trained in general disciplines such as internal medicine, palliative care and geriatric medicine.

The deans of the three medical schools here told The Straits Times that Singapore needs more of such doctors.

WORLD

Tillerson seeks KL's alliance

The United States has identified Malaysia as a key player in its efforts to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Visiting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to press Prime Minister Najib Razak for intelligence-sharing and closer cooperation in cracking down on the regime's clandestine operations in the region.

Tainted eggs scare in Europe

Supermarkets in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and Belgium have pulled millions of eggs from their shelves as a scandal widened over contamination by fipronil, an insecticide dangerous to humans.

OPINION

Property market recovery?

The private property market here appears to be on an uptick, given bullish land bids and falling vacancy rates.

Is it bottoming out to remain flat, or is it on the cusp of another cycle of rising prices? Business editor Lee Su Shyan looks at the evidence.

HOME

HDB re-offer exercise popular

There were more than four buyers for every unsold flat offered by the Housing Board through its inaugural Re-offer of Balance Flats exercise. About 71 per cent of the flats were completed, and 393 units were in popular mature estates.

Grab suspends 780 cabbies

Ride-hailing firm Grab has temporarily suspended an estimated 780 cabbies for two weeks, from July 24, in an ongoing exercise. The drivers, who had failed to accept at least 15 per cent of bookings, cannot receive passenger bookings through the platform during the suspension.

BUSINESS

Resale home prices dip in July

Resale property prices in the private housing segment took a dip last month after two months of increase, although values are still higher than at the start of the year. Prices for non-landed homes were down by 0.5 per cent from June but they were still 2.2 per cent up on January, according to SRX Property flash estimates yesterday.

SPORT

S-League may face revamp

The floundering S-League could be subjected to a massive overhaul, not just in terms of its format, but also the way in which the cash-starved competition is funded. The Football Association of Singapore executive committee will present its options to Sport Singapore next Tuesday.

LIFE

Film festival in good shape

The departure of the Singapore International Film Festival's (SGIFF) festival director, Mr Zhang Wenjie, should not be read as a sign of trouble in the ranks, says the organisation's executive director, Ms Yuni Hadi. He left on amicable terms and will be replaced by Thai film-maker Pimpaka Towira, who will be SGIFF's programme director.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

War and pieces

Work is a small battle for Louise Khoo, whose replicas of aircraft and tanks recreate the world of war in miniature. str.sg/warmodel

VIDEO

Dark and delicious

Jay Chua sources, makes and sells chocolate in a Tuas factory. He shows you how a batch is made in seven steps. str.sg/chocblock