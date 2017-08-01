What's News: August 01, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore-JB MRT by 2024

A cross-border MRT system that links Woodlands and Johor Baru is slated to open by Dec 31, 2024.

Singapore and Malaysia will jointly appoint an operating company to run and maintain the Rapid Transit System Link's operating assets. SMRT and Prasarana Malaysia are negotiating the joint venture.

TOP OF THE NEWS

China rebuffs Trump tirade

China has told the United States not to link trade to cooperation on North Korea. The Chinese response came as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone and agreed that more action was needed on North Korea from international society, including China and Russia.

WORLD

US 'undeterred' by Russia

United States Vice-President Mike Pence has said the US stands with Baltic nations against any threats from Russia, with Moscow's expulsion of American diplomats and embassy staff having no deterrent effect on the US commitment to its allies.

WORLD

Saudi-Qatar row over haj

The haj pilgrimage has become embroiled in the Gulf spat between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has accused Doha of declaring war by demanding the internationalisation of the pilgrimage. But Qatar has denied it made such a call.

OPINION

US strategy on S. China Sea

Many analysts have lamented the lack of strategic vision in the Trump administration's approach to the South China Sea. Such a strategy can be crafted on five pillars: international law, deterrence, incentives, diplomatic engagement and keeping an Asean focus, says Professor Joseph Liow.

HOME

Benefits for multiple births

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng is filing an adjournment motion in Parliament today recommending that the House extends paid paternity and maternity leave for those with multiple births and those with premature babies.

HOME

Kindle Garden fees to double

Singapore's first inclusive pre-school will have to raise fees from $980 to $1,880 a month for full-day childcare from January next year.

Kindle Garden, which has 83 enrolled, of whom 30 per cent have special needs, said the hike was to reflect operating costs.

BUSINESS

Hope for service sector firms

Singapore's economic recovery has been patchy, but recent data seems to suggest a growing optimism. Companies in the service sector - which makes up two-thirds of the economy - are shaking off a deep cloud of gloom and anticipating more favourable business conditions in this half of the year, according to the latest survey of business expectations in the service sector.

SPORT

Tempers flare at F1 race

Red Bull's Formula One driver Max Verstappen has apologised publicly and in private to teammate Daniel Ricciardo after a first-lap shunt put the Australian out of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. However, there has been no truce yet between Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, who exchanged insults after the race.

LIFE

Big draw for debut novel

Malaysian author Felicia Yap, 36, received a six-figure sum for her first novel Yesterday, which depicts a world where people retain memories for up to two days. The author, who studied at Hwa Chong Junior College, has also received film offers for her book.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Mini moss world

No fish, no water in this mossarium that recreates a whole little world of moss in a glass jar. str.sg/mossgarden

VIDEO

Fuss-free hotpot meal

See how you can get an instant hot meal by just adding room-temperature water to a spicy hotpot pack. str.sg/hotpot