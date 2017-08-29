What's News: Aug 29, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Polling Day set for Sept 23

Singapore's first reserved presidential election will be held on Sept 23, if more than one person qualifies to run for the position. The Presidential Elections Committee will screen all presidential hopefuls and inform them on whether they meet the eligibility criteria by Sept 12. Nomination Day is on Sept 13.

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore 'can gain from Obor'

Singapore has actively supported China's One Belt, One Road (Obor) push and is well-positioned to make gains from it, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam. In a wide-ranging speech that centred on the initiative, he said that the Republic has been an active proponent of China's growth since its opening-up.

WORLD

Final push to retake Marawi

Philippine troops are bracing themselves for one last push to retake Marawi from Islamist militants who overran the southern city more than three months ago. More than 770 people, comprising 603 militants, 130 soldiers and policemen, and 45 civilians, have died in the fight between security forces and the militants.

WORLD

India, China to end stand-off

India said yesterday it had agreed with China to end a months-long military stand-off at a disputed area in the Himalayas. India said it had reached an "understanding" after talks with China about the confrontation in Doklam, an area near the Indian border claimed by both China and Bhutan.

OPINION

Wrong target in Afghanistan

The United States is stuck in failure mode in Afghanistan, says Professor Hugh White. The Taleban remains strong and the government weak, but maybe it's the rival terrorist groups that should be the target of US policy in Kabul, he says.

HOME

Internet love scams 'worrying'

Crime dipped slightly overall in the first half of the year, but Internet love scams remain a great cause of concern, said the police. More than $22 million was conned out of victims, with the largest amount of nearly $6 million from one victim alone.

HOME

Med school officially opens

The Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine was officially opened yesterday, though its first class of 440 students, who entered in 2013, will graduate next year. The school is a collaboration between Nanyang Technological University and Imperial College London.

BUSINESS

Property firms in tie-up

Property firms OrangeTee and Edmund Tie & Company are joining forces with a new joint venture that they hope will prove a defensive wall against technological disruption.OrangeTee & Tie will combine OrangeTee's associate agency division of 2,938 agents and Edmund Tie & Company Property Network's 1,122 agents.

SPORT

$291m deal for Mbappe

The speculation over Monaco's teenage striker Kylian Mbappe's immediate future is over. According to French media, Paris Saint-Germain agreed to pay €180 million (S$291 million), including bonuses, for the French international. As a concession to Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules, the club will initially sign Mbappe, 18, on loan before making the move permanent.



ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



LIFE

SAM to run sans director, CEO

The Singapore Art Museum (SAM) will run under the guidance of its board executive committee and cease its search for a new museum director or chief executive. A museum spokesman said there is no intention to fill the posts that were vacated last year.

