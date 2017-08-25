What's News: Aug 25, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Buildings' cladding concerns

A total of 36 buildings here, including an industrial complex in Toh Guan Road where a lethal fire broke out in May, use external cladding that may not adhere to safety standards in the Fire Code. Of these, 15 are confirmed to be using combustible cladding that allows flames to spread quicker.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump to meet Najib

United States President Donald Trump will meet Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in Washington on Sept 12, signalling a new phase in bilateral ties that have been clouded recently by the US Department of Justice probe into the affairs of state-owned investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

WORLD

16 dead as Hato hits Macau, HK

The death toll from Severe Typhoon Hato rose to at least 16 yesterday after the storm left a trail of destruction across southern China, blacking out Macau's mega-casinos and battering Hong Kong's skyscrapers. Eight died in the gambling hub of Macau, where images showed cars underwater and people swimming in the streets.

WORLD

Umno, PAS target Selangor

Malaysia's ruling party Umno and opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia are working out a pact to take over Selangor in the next general election, a move that could shake up voting patterns nationally. Closer ties between the presidents of both parties have so far been to champion the interests of the Malay Muslim majority for their mutual benefit.

OPINION

Why Turkey matters to Asia

Associate editor Ravi Velloor discusses why Turkey matters to Asia, in a conversation with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim who visited Singapore this week.

HOME

New bike-sharing firm

SG Bike, the latest firm to enter the bike-sharing fray, launched its service yesterday. It will use geo-fencing to push cyclists to park within a physical boundary, or risk a fine. The other bike-sharing firms plan to adopt the technology to deal with indiscriminate parking.

HOME

Man jailed over father's death

Mark Tan Peng Liat, 31, was sentenced to a year's jail yesterday for committing a rash act that led to his father's death in 2015. Mr Tan Kok Keng, 67, died after he was put in a necklock and a chokehold by his son. The two men had been scuffling over money.

BUSINESS

Call for firms to transform

The Singapore economy is now at a tipping point, as more companies understand the need for change and with productivity on the mend. They must have "the confidence and courage to continue to transform" or be left behind, said Singapore Business Federation chairman Teo Siong Seng.

SPORT

Athletes hit by food poisoning

Food poisoning is the latest hurdle for the Malaysia Organising Committee (Masoc), organisers of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. According to Masoc, 16 Malaysian athletes came down with a stomach bug on Wednesday and one was hospitalised as a precaution. It added that the matter is being investigated by the authorities.



Christopher Lee and his wife, local actress Fann Wong, filming upcoming TV drama Doppelganger. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



LIFE

Lee up for Golden Bell Award

Christopher Lee, who won Best Actor in 2014 at Taiwan's prestigious Golden Bell Awards, could bring home another prize next month from the same event. He is up for Best Actor in a Mini-series or TV Film for playing a closeted gay man in The Long Goodbye.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Husband's daily devotion

Every day, rain or shine, Mr Loh Yew Kim, 77, makes a trip to a hospice to visit his ailing wife of almost 40 years. str.sg/devotedhub

VIDEO

Sweet indulgence

You always end your meals with a dessert such as chendol or ice kacang. But how much sugar is in that sweet treat? str.sg/sweetdessert