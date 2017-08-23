What's News: Aug 23, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

7 drink firms vow to cut sugar

Seven major beverage companies have pledged to cap sugar content at 12 per cent for most prepacked drinks from 2020, said the Health Ministry. These companies provide 70 per cent of the prepacked sugar-sweetened drinks sold here. The move is part of an effort to get Singaporeans healthier.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Hot spots up in Indonesia

Weather satellites have picked up 538 hot spots across Indonesia in the last 24 hours, as emergency services go on high alert ahead of the peak of the annual dry season. Most of the fires were in West Kalimantan province and Papua, while the areas closest to Singapore were largely spared.

WORLD

Australia's anti-terror plan

Experts and the business community in Australia welcomed a security plan by the government for preventing terrorist attacks in public places. The plan detailed measures such as removing unused furniture and checking air-conditioning ducts to prevent gases being released.

WORLD

India bans instant-divorce law

India's Supreme Court yesterday ruled a Muslim instant-divorce law unconstitutional, a landmark victory for Muslim women who had argued that it violated their right to equality. The law allows Muslim men to divorce their wives by saying "talaq" (divorce) three times.

OPINION

S'pore's future in innovation

For decades, the Republic has moved steadily towards becoming an innovation-driven economy. It is now poised for the next phase in its innovation journey, with its position as a business hub in rising Asia and access to private venture capital, says Dr Beh Swan Gin.

HOME

ITE grads excel in polys

About 15 per cent of Institute of Technical Education graduates who enter polytechnics each year in the last five years do well enough to be in the top quartile of poly graduates. They do even better in the infocommunication technology and health science courses.

HOME

Extending 'healthspan'

Renowned ageing expert Brian Kennedy says Singaporeans' "healthy life expectancy" has not increased as much as their life expectancy. But the country is poised to take the lead in human ageing studies, thanks to its progressive approach.

BUSINESS

S'pore firms' Guangdong deals

Singapore firms in sectors ranging from logistics to jewellery retail inked agreements yesterday to tap consumer and technology-related opportunities in Guangdong, China. They include a tie-up between Love & Co International, Soo Kee Group's bridal specialist brand, and Global Crown Group to sell products.

SPORT

Pep frustrated with misses

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola knows his Premier League title contenders must be sharper, after needing a stunning late Raheem Sterling volley to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw against Everton. Wayne Rooney's opener was his 200th EPL strike.



PHOTO: HARPERCOLLINS



LIFE

S'porean's book set for screen

Cheryl Tan Lu-Lien's pulpy bestseller Sarong Party Girls is the latest novel by a Singaporean author to get picked up abroad for a screen adaptation. Los Angeles digital content studio Omnia Media has optioned the rights to the novel for an adaptation into a comedic drama series. The New York-based writer's book topped The Straits Times bestseller list for fiction for a record 31 consecutive weeks earlier this year.

Straits Times Digital

WEB SPECIAL

Allergy alert

Food allergies can be fatal, but there are basic steps sufferers can take to avoid mishaps. http://str.sg/4rsf

WEB SPECIAL

Shipping news

Seven things to know about United States guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, which collided with a tanker on Monday. http://str.sg/4rWu