What's News: Arpil 25, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Efficient ways to build more

New, efficient construction technologies, such as those used to build Nanyang Technological University's new sports hall, can help Singapore take up more projects without increasing the pool of foreign workers here, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said yesterday. By 2020, four in 10 projects will use such technologies, up from one in 10.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Spike in impersonation scams

There were a dozen cases of impersonation scams reported this month, almost double the monthly average from January to March. The victims tend to be foreign nationals, and scammers pretend to be government officers checking on their immigration status.

WORLD

Trump pushes for border wall

President Donald Trump and White House officials have pressed congressional Republicans to use the looming threat of a government shutdown to win funding for a wall along the United States-Mexico border, a top priority for the administration as it nears the symbolic 100-day mark on Saturday.

WORLD

Plan to help Malaysian Indians

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has launched a 10-year programme called the Malaysian Indian Blueprint to help the country's Indian community, promising to raise its members' incomes and educational levels, open up business opportunities and reserve more jobs for them in government.

OPINION

China threat to US-led order

An impressive line-up of world leaders will attend China's One Belt, One Road summit. Those who fear China's rising influence at the US' expense need to offer an alternative vision, writes Hugh White.

HOME

Cheaper commercial vehicles

Dealers of commercial vehicles have started slashing prices by up to $30,000 after the Land Transport Authority announced on April 12 a six-fold increase in COE quotas for vans, trucks and buses in the May to July period.

HOME

$2m claim settled for $200k

A terraced house owner in Mandai, when served an eviction notice by the landowner, wanted $2 million in compensation. They settled at $200,000 yesterday. The house, built around 1960, did not have a land title. Instead, the house owner had paid a monthly "ground rent" of $20 to the landlord till 2005.

BUSINESS

Fighting money laundering

Singapore is going on the offensive against money laundering and terrorism financing with a new initiative. The Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Industry Partnership brings together the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Commercial Affairs Department, eight banks and the Association of Banks in Singapore.

SPORT

Messi scores 500th goal

In a pulsating Clasico where the fortunes ebbed and flowed throughout, Lionel Messi scored the match-winner with the last kick of the game, evading the diving Keylor Navas' grasp in added time. Messi's second goal of the match ensured a 3-2 victory for Barcelona, took his team to the top of LaLiga and was also the 500th goal of his career.

LIFE

A peek at Korea's last dynasty

Fans of Korean period dramas will be excited by an exhibition on the Joseon era - Korea's last and longest-running dynasty - at the Asian Civilisations Museum. It features artefacts picked from South Korea's national museums, such as a sun and moon silk screen that the emperor himself sat in front of.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Living with noise

Serangoon, Clementi and Bukit Timah are among the noisiest neighbourhoods in Singapore, a study has found. What is it like living with noise pollution? http://str.sg/4BXg

VIDEO

Emmanuel Macron

The 39-year-old is favoured to win the May 7 French presidential election run-off against Ms Marine Le Pen. Find out more about his personal life. http://str.sg/4BbF