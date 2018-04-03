What's News: April 3, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 options for 38, Oxley Road

The ministerial committee looking into options for 38, Oxley Road has released a report with three broad options for the house - preserving it, retaining only its basement dining room and taking down the rest of the property, and demolishing the building entirely. The committee said there is no need to make a decision on the house now, and left it to a future government to do so.

Drivers keeping options open

While some Uber drivers have rushed to sign up with ride-hailing firm Grab, other drivers are waiting to see what happens when local carpooling platform Ryde and Indonesian start-up Go-Jek start private-hire car services here.



Dalit activists protesting in New Delhi yesterday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

India's Dalits stage protest

At least seven people were killed when India's lower-caste Dalits took to the streets in widespread violent protests yesterday against changes to a law that provides them with special protection. There were reports of blocked trains and roads, with television footage showing police beating protesters and people setting fire to police posts and vehicles.

WORLD

Space lab burns up on re-entry

A defunct Chinese space laboratory disintegrated under intense heat as it hurtled through Earth's atmosphere yesterday and plunged to a watery grave in the South Pacific, Chinese officials said. The Tiangong-1 mostly burned up above the vast ocean's central region, said the China Manned Space Engineering Office.

OPINION

From friends to partners

There are many more areas of shared interest between Asean and Australia, even if cultural differences sometimes lead to misunderstandings, says Professor Tommy Koh.

HOME

Farmers mull over repairs

Last Friday's storm, which saw winds of 133.3kmh hitting Tengah, has left farmers in nearby Lim Chu Kang in a spot. They can repair the damage or make do, as they have to relocate by next year. Sevenseas Fisheries has said repairs will cost at least $100,000.

HOME

U-Save rebates to be given

Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebates will be given to about 900,000 Singaporean households, with those in one-and two-room HDB flats receiving the most. The rebate is one of three under the permanent GST Voucher scheme, which aims to help lower household expenses.

BUSINESS

Merged agencies to help firms

The newly launched Enterprise Singapore, a merger of IE Singapore and Spring Singapore, will help companies to upgrade, innovate, transform, adopt new technologies, improve productivity and expand overseas. But the support will be tailored to a company's circumstances, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran said yesterday.

SPORT

McIlroy aims for Masters title

Even a golfer as accomplished as Rory McIlroy does occasionally lack self-belief. He tells The Straits Times that the 18-month winless run before last month's Arnold Palmer Invitational title was a low point for him. But the reignited four-time Major champion is now optimistic of a first Masters title to complete a career Slam.



ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO



LIFE

Thinking about death

After writing Silver Shades Of Grey, a book about ageing, Dr Kanwaljit Soin (above) has been thinking more about death. The 76-year-old says: "It was not in a negative way; more about thinking about death as part of living and how, while we are alive, we should not postpone thinking about it."

VIDEO

Communal living

What is life like inside an apartment shared by co-living individuals? str.sg/oq9y

WEB SPECIAL

Love knows no bounds

Here are four uniquely Singaporean romances that will warm your heart. str.sg/ocZd