What's News: April 20, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Tribute to pioneer leader

The unwavering commitment of pioneer leader Othman Wok and his Malay colleagues to multiracialism made possible today's Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a memorial service for Mr Othman, who died on Monday aged 92.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Court throws out piracy case

In a landmark victory for Internet users against tactics used by copyright holders fighting alleged piracy, the Singapore High Court has thrown out applications from two Hollywood studios to compel local telcos to release the details of Internet subscribers who allegedly downloaded two movies, due to "insufficient evidence".



British Prime Minister Theresa May at the House of Commons yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

British MPs back June 8 polls

British lawmakers yesterday overwhelmingly supported Prime Minister Theresa May's call for a snap election, paving the way for a June 8 vote that she hopes will give her a "mandate to complete Brexit". The House of Commons voted by 522 to 13 to hold the election, plunging Britain back into political uncertainty just weeks before the start of negotiations on leaving the European Union.

WORLD

Ex-Johor official faces graft rap

A former top politician in Johor, Abdul Latif Bandi, was yesterday charged in court with 33 counts of graft in a land scandal involving some RM30 million (S$9.5 million), in what is seen as a wider move by the govaernment to crack down on corruption by top officials.

OPINION

Stubbing out youth smoking

There are more than 4,700 places here that sell cigarettes. That's 40 times the number of McDonald's restaurants. It's time to consider a cap as the density of sales points has been linked to teens picking up smoking, writes Assistant News Editor Poon Chian Hui.

HOME

5 church leaders off to jail

Five of the six people convicted of misappropriating millions of dollars in City Harvest Church funds are expected to start serving their sentences on Friday. The sixth person, Chew Eng Han, is waiting until the Court of Appeal makes its final ruling.

HOME

Runners sorry for safety scare

A running group has apologised for the security scare it caused when it used flour to mark a route through Woodleigh MRT station on Tuesday. A member of the Seletar Hash House Harriers was arrested after MRT staff found the white powder and alerted the authorities.

BUSINESS

Boost for industrial Reits

Industrial real estate investment trusts (Reits) will likely benefit as the Government pushes for more higher-value-add businesses, said a new report. Maybank Kim Eng analyst Chua Su Tye noted in the report that the local industrial sector is approaching the tail end of a supply surge that has been in place since 2014.

SPORT

Messi to play a friendly here

Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi is set to lead his country in a friendly against the Lions at the National Stadium on June 13. The match, confirmed yesterday, will mark the 125th anniversary of the Football Association of Singapore. Messi's current four-match ban for swearing at a match official applies only to competitive internationals and not to friendlies.

LIFE

Local artists the stars of fest

The spotlight is on local artists at this year's edition of the Singapore International Festival of Arts, which runs from June 28 to Sept 9. Of the 23 productions curated by festival director Ong Keng Sen, 15 are commissions involving Singaporean or Singapore-based artists.

VIDEO

Follow that dog

Pets like Coby the corgy and Muffin the shih tzu offer tips on how to be social media stars with thousand of followers. http://str.sg/petstars

VIDEO

Animal encounters

They are wild creatures and should be approached with caution. Here's what to do when you encounter such animals. http://str.sg/wildencounters

What it should have been

In our report on April 15, "What lies ahead for Ezra in bid to stay afloat?", the graphic stated that Mr Adrian Lee was chief executive of 800 Super Holdings with a 2.4 per cent stake. This is incorrect. Mr Lee is not chief executive of 800 Super and does not have shares in the firm. We are sorry for the error.