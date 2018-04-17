What's News: April 17, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Home-sharing rules proposed

The authorities have proposed new rules for Airbnb-style home sharing in a public consultation to end on May 31. Private residences may be rented out for short-term stays if owners give their consent and are registered. The consent of 80 per cent of owners must be sought and the annual rental capped at 90 days, with, at most, six people per unit.

Manhunt for four militants

Malaysian police are hunting for four militants suspected of planning attacks on non-Muslim places of worship as well as plotting to kidnap and murder police officers. Police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said yesterday that six members of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria cell were arrested between Feb 27 and March 1.

WORLD

Comey raises alarm on Trump

In an ABC News interview, former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey, whose searing tell-all memoir will be released today, raised the alarm about the dangers he says his former boss, US President Donald Trump, poses to the country. He also called Mr Trump a serial liar who treated women like "meat".

Heatwave in Sydney

A long run of unseasonably hot and dry weather in Sydney has been having some peculiar effects on both its residents and its plant life. The heat has taken a toll on power supplies as air-conditioning usage spiked. It has also left plants and trees "confused", including some that regrew flowers instead of shedding leaves.

OPINION

Thai regime still hanging on

Thailand has had a hard time scheduling an election. The delay suggests that the military regime, poised to surpass four years in power, wants to hang on for longer, says Thitinan Pongsudhirak.

HOME

S'pore will pay it forward

Singapore will help other countries in the Commonwealth through technical assistance programmes, as it has benefited from being a part of this grouping, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, ahead of a meeting in London this week of Commonwealth heads of state.

Prudential sues ex-agent

Prudential Assurance is suing its former agent and agency leader Peter Tan Shou Yi for allegedly soliciting over 230 agents to leave the firm for rival Aviva Financial Advisers. Prudential says it has audio recordings that capture aspects of the solicitations.

BUSINESS

Private home sales surge

City Developments' launch of The Tapestry condo in Tampines helped to boost developers' sales of private homes last month to 716 units, up 86.5 per cent from the 384 units sold in February.

However, the March sales volume was down nearly 60 per cent from the 1,780 units shifted in the same month last year.

SPORTS

New diving head coach

The Singapore Swimming Association announced yesterday that it has appointed China's Li Peng, 52, as the new national diving head coach. From 2001 to 2005, he was part of the coaching set-up for the Chinese women's national team. He then mentored the teenage Tom Daley, now the reigning 10m platform world champion.



ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



LIFE

Young adult novels go local

Two new local young adult novels test out different genres, while a third heads for the small screen. Misdirection by Ning Cai is about a girl with a photographic memory, while Lion Boy, Drummer Girl by Pauline Loh imagines a world where lion dance is as popular as K-pop. And Low Ying Ping's Mount Emily series is being adapted for an okto show.

Straits Times Digital

WEB SPECIAL

Syria's civil war

"They aimed to shoot the baby," said a surgeon. Survivors and medics tell their stories. http://str.sg/opQW

VIDEO

Ready for danger

There were "shots" and an "explosion". Watch a simulated attack done to prepare Singapore residents for emergencies. http://str.sg/opQL