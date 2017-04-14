What's News: April 14, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Plans to revamp Orchard Rd

Orchard Road is set for a revamp. The right lane along the shopping belt may make way for pedestrians and events. A scramble crossing, like in Tokyo's Shibuya district, will also be trialled at a major junction there, and a permanent structure for local designers and brands will be built at Orchard Green.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Faster parcel processing

A new $21 million facility at Changi Airport, co-funded by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, promises faster processing of inbound and outbound products to ride on the region's growing e-commerce business, which is projected to reach US$200 billion (S$279 billion) by 2025.

WORLD

Kim Jong Nam trial postponed

Two women accused of killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader made their second court appearance yesterday, but the case was postponed to May 30. It has been two months since Mr Kim Jong Nam was killed, and lawyers for the women said in court that the masterminds of the crime are still at large.

WORLD

Russia 'failed in siege response'

The European Court of Human Rights ruled yesterday that there were "serious failings" in Russia's handling of the Beslan school siege by Chechen rebels in 2004, in which more than 330 people were killed, many of them children. Russia reacted furiously to the judgment, saying that it was "absolutely unacceptable".

OPINION

Race and prejudice in India

Biases based on race and caste have hurt India's image abroad despite its remarkable progress overall. It is, perhaps, time for the country to deal with the issue, writes associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Hospital is open but few aware

Alexandra Hospital's 24-hour acute care clinic sees about two patients an hour. Patients can consult a doctor within 30 minutes, while the median waiting time for a bed is less than 1-1/2 hours. Few know the hospital is open for business after closing for renovation in 2015.

HOME

Tackling bike-sharing blues

Local start-up oBike is looking to work with the authorities to tackle the growing problems of shared bicycles, some of which get vandalised, while others are parked indiscriminately. As a promotion, oBike said it is giving residents in Tampines a month of free usage.

BUSINESS

Strategy to spread wings

Trade promotion agency International Enterprise is embarking on a new strategy to help Singaporean companies internationalise. It is diving into key markets that it wants local companies to target, such as Indonesia and China, and building more relationships at the provincial and city levels.

SPORT

Celtics coach pleased

Given the Boston Celtics' storied history, coach Brad Stevens knows they play to win championships, having a record 17. Still, he was proud of the team's consistency after they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 to confirm their top seeding in the Eastern Conference for the National Basketball Association play-offs, ahead of the holders Cleveland Cavaliers.



PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE



LIFE

Tango to bring back the past

From next Saturday, hour-long tours using Google's Tango augmented-reality technology will make the history of the National Museum of Singapore come alive. Visitors will be given a Tango-enabled smartphone to use at six points of interest, such as to see a 12.8m-long whale skeleton that used to be in the museum.

Flautist of the lake

Watch retiree Tan Eng Be, 67, play his flute amid the quiet of the quarry lake in Bukit Batok Nature Park. str.sg/flutequarry

Play with nostalgia

Virtual pet Tamagotchi is making a comeback. Here is a look at other retro toys from the 1990s. str.sg/retrotoys