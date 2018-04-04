What's News: April 04, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Parliament on mid-term break

Parliament is on its customary mid-term break, from yesterday, and will reopen on May 7 with a fresh agenda that will be drafted by the fourth generation of ministers.

Private grads lag behind

Only 47.4 per cent of fresh graduates from private schools found full-time permanent work six months after finishing their studies, compared with 78.4 per cent of graduates from three publicly funded universities. Those from private universities also fared worse than post-national service polytechnic graduates, who had a 64 per cent full-time employment rate.

WORLD

Abe hopes for golf diplomacy

Their bromance had been built on golf, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be hoping that an upcoming golf resort summit with United States President Donald Trump will rekindle a friendship that, by many accounts, has dimmed. North Korea and trade will be the two key issues at the talks.

Israel faces dilemma in Gaza

Israel faces one of its greatest challenges since the founding of the state: A Gaza protest movement that demands an immediate return of millions of Palestinians into Israel's territory, which saw 18 Palestinians die and hundreds more injured. The movement is posing a diplomatic and moral dilemma for Israel.

OPINION

US could end up hurting itself

US President Donald Trump's penchant for outrageous statements and a real estate tycoon's zero-sum view of a bargain can end up hurting the United States more than it hurts its trade partners.

HOME

Ideas on tackling inequality

There is a need to study why social programmes such as the Fresh Start Housing Scheme are under-utilised. This suggestion was among ideas offered by academics, organisations and institutions on tackling inequality, following a call for a national conversation on ways to help the lower-income group.

HOME

Training deadline for drivers

About 34,000 private-hire drivers have until the end of June to take a vocational training course or pass the test, if they want to continue driving for fares. The authorities said about 17,000 have so far taken the course and passed the test.

BUSINESS

Firms can improve practices

Singapore firms still have some way to go when it comes to good corporate governance practices, especially in the area of diversity.

A scorecard out yesterday showed that the development of corporate governance practices here has essentially flatlined, while the gap in standards between the large firms and the rest keeps widening.

SPORT

Paddlers battle it out

The Singapore women's table tennis team will open their Commonwealth Games campaign with a Causeway Derby against Malaysia tomorrow, following yesterday's draw on the Gold Coast. The men's teamwill start their campaign against Mauritius tomorrow.

LIFE

Veteran chefs win award

Two chefs who ruled Singapore's culinary scene in the 1960s - Mr Sin Leong, 90, and Mr Hooi Kok Wai, 79 - were announced as joint winners of the Special Recognition award in The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao Best Asian Restaurants Awards yesterday.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Future of 38, Oxley Road

Ministerial panel lists three options for the house in Oxley Road. http://str.sg/ocJE

VIDEO

Asia's flying taxi

Jet-setters bank on helicopters to beat traffic snarls. http://str.sg/ocom