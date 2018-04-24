What's News: Apr 24, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

New union leader unveiled

With a Cabinet reshuffle due today or tomorrow, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced that he is sending Minister for Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng to the labour movement, where the latter is likely to replace Mr Chan Chun Sing as chief.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Suspected killers' photofits

Malaysian police have released photofits of two men believed to have gunned down a Palestinian lecturer in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. The police also identified possible escape routes of the killers, one of whom has a fair complexion and is believed to be of Middle Eastern or European descent. Both were believed to be well-built and riding high-powered motorcycles.

WORLD

Koreas prepare for summit

South Korea has stopped propaganda broadcasts across its border with North Korea ahead of the first inter-Korean summit in a decade. Both Koreas are in the final stages of preparations for a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In at the border truce village of Panmunjom on Friday.

WORLD

Sexist job ads in China draw ire

Top Chinese companies have been criticised for gender discrimination in job advertisements in a new report, which says the landscape for the female workforce in China is deteriorating. The host of offences by private companies and public bodies range from issuing "men only" job ads to requests for female applicants to be "trim" and "aesthetically pleasing".

OPINION

Australia's weak leadership

Australia's leadership is weak and divided at a time when it needs decisive leaders to handle its relations with China, says Professor Hugh White.

HOME

Pilot errors led to crash in Feb

The Korea Air Force T-50 crashed during the Singapore Airshow on Feb 6 because the pilot made a series of errors while taking off for an aerial display, a probe has found. The accident affected 170 flights at Changi Airport and more than 20,000 travellers.

HOME

Man jailed for duping singer

A Singapore district court has sentenced an American to a year in jail for money-laundering offences. David John Plate, 53, scammed the singer-songwriter behind Faith Hill's hit Breathe of US$600,000 (S$792,000) and moved money around accounts to hide the deed.

BUSINESS

Le Meridien owner's woes

Luxury five-star hotel Le Meridien on Sentosa has come under receivership after creditor Sanchoon won a High Court order to wind up its owner Treasure Resort over unpaid debts.

SPORT

Fiji face stiff challenge here

Rugby Sevens giants Fiji might have just won the coveted Hong Kong tournament for the fourth straight time, but this by no means makes them favourites for this weekend's Singapore Sevens, says Fiji legend Waisale Serevi.

Retired Australian 15s great George Gregan concurs, with both men pointing out that Kenya and New Zealand, as well as others, are all in the mix.



PHOTO: SINGAPORE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA



LIFE

Beauty queen turned soprano

American soprano Angel Blue, who used to compete in beauty pageants to fund her musical education, says: "Opera is no different than beauty pageants to me."

The singer will perform the role of Mimi in the Singapore Symphony Orchestra's gala performance of La Boheme on Friday and Saturday.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Search for next 'unicorn'

Indonesia, home to four of South-east Asia's seven "unicorns", is set to spawn more of these tech start-ups. We look at four promising ones. str.sg/opjk

VIDEO

Visit to Peace House

The Peace House in the usually quiet Panmunjom truce village will be the centre of media attention when the leaders of both Koreas meet there on Friday. str.sg/peace