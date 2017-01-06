What's cool? Indoor skiing without snow

Forget your woollen beanie, thermal gloves, or even puffy jacket. At this indoor ski slope, you will find the environment comfortably cool - with no snow in sight.

Journalist Bridget Tan attempted the slope in Urban Ski at Millenia Walk in the fifth episode of Bridget's Adventures, and was glad that she was in no danger of falling headfirst into knee-deep snow.

She got the hang of skiing after a few falls, but found that maintaining her balance during snowboarding was more of a challenge.

The adjustable ski slope is covered with a white nylon carpet that is sprayed with water to make the ride smoother.

Like a treadmill, the synthetic turf glides to simulate a downhill motion. In fact, it is better to learn skiing indoors as feedback can be given immediately, according to ski instructor Andrew Boey from Urban Ski.

The indoor snow sports centre opened its doors in July 2015, offering indoor skiing and snowboarding classes. A 30-minute group session starts from $90.

Children as young as four years old can opt for private ski lessons. However, public ski sessions are for adults only, with a minimum age requirement of 18 years.

