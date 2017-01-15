What's available this time New buys

Time to shop for festive goods - New buys

When exposed to sunlight, the leaves of the Coleus plant turn yellow, giving rise to its Chinese name which translates to "floor full of gold".
It is less than two weeks to Chinese New Year but many shoppers have yet to pick up their festive essentials. Retailers attribute this to the proximity of Chinese New Year, on Jan 28, to Christmas in December. The Sunday Times looks at what shoppers can expect as they head out to buy their food and plants to usher in the Year of the Rooster.

LOCAL TWIST ON FAVOURITE SNACKS

Bakeries here have added a local twist to some popular Chinese New Year snacks this year.

For example, Bakerzin has introduced fish floss pineapple tarts and lemongrass pineapple tarts.

The Pine Garden has seven new products this year, including salted egg shrimp cookies, cheese tapioca melts and osmanthus apricot honey butter cake.

Meanwhile, Kele has come up with jade pineapple balls which are pandan-flavoured with a hint of coconut.

GOLDEN PLANT

The leaves of the green Coleus plant turn yellow when exposed to sunlight. Its Chinese name - man di huang jin - translates to "floor full of gold".

Mr Pishon Toh sells the plant for $14 each pot at his flower shop in Tiong Bahru wet market.

"Some who live on landed property buy 10 to 20 pots because they want their whole garden to be filled with the plant," he said.

The plant, which is from Malaysia, became popular just this season, and Mr Toh said he has sold more than 100 pots so far.

