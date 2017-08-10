What we wish for Singapore

Cheers filled the Marina Bay area yesterday as Singapore celebrated its 52nd birthday. ST speaks to parade-goers on their National Day wishes for Singapore.

KATHIRAVAN BHUPATHY, 32, TEACHER

" I wish for Singapore to continue to prosper, and that Singaporeans can continue to go out and about in the middle of the night, which is something we should not take for granted."

LYNN YEOW-DE VITO, 37, DIRECTOR OF A PR AGENCY

"I wish for Singaporeans to be even more considerate to each other in the future."

RASLINDA RASIDIR, 46, TEACHER

"I wish for Singapore to continue to blaze a trail in the region, with our Smart Nation efforts, like encouraging our people and children to pick up new skills such as coding."

ADAM JASNI, 26, ENGINEER

"I wish for improved reliability of the transport system, and that we will stay united as we march towards SG100."

25,000 Thee number of people The Float @ Marina Bay can accommodate

HAU WAN HOYE, 64, SEMI-RETIRED

"I wish for the younger generation to continue to be loyal to their country and help it improve."

JASON PETER, 36, SAFETY OFFICER

"I wish for us to have peace and prosperity and not take what we have now for granted, especially racial harmony, amid all the recent terrorist attacks around the world. Let us all work together hand in hand to keep our nation safe."

NG GEK HOONG, 54, ADMINISTRATION MANAGER

"I wish for Singapore to be a more caring society, and also healthier, given the ageing population."

CLAIRE LIM, NINE, PRIMARY 3 PUPIL

"I wish for Singapore to be much cleaner and more beautiful, with more parks and more flowers."

JASON NG, 52, PARENTING COACH

"I wish for Singaporeans to be more willing to upgrade themselves, learn new skills and pursue further learning, so we can stay competitive in the world."

