What the bride wore

The Queen of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah, blessing Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and Dutch-born Dennis Muhammad Abdullah at their Istiadat Bersanding (sitting-in state ceremony) at the Grand Palace on Monday. Many had wondered about the desi
PHOTO: ROYAL PRESS OFFICE, JOHOR
Published
1 hour ago

The Queen of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah, blessing Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and Dutch-born Dennis Muhammad Abdullah at their Istiadat Bersanding (sitting-in state ceremony) at the Grand Palace on Monday. Many had wondered about the design of the simple yet stylish Malay baju (dress) that the princess wore, New Straits Times said.The designer of the fabric was her royal aunt from Pahang state, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. The bride designed the baju herself, Tunku Azizah said in a tweet on Friday. The fabric was woven by inmates of Pahang's Penor Prison. Tunku Azizah often visits the prison and supports the inmates in their effort to produce the fabric called Tenun Pahang.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 20, 2017, with the headline 'What the bride wore'. Print Edition | Subscribe
