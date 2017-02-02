What luck, he's in the mood for serenading

Chinese New Year revellers at the River Hongbao carnival held at The Float @ Marina Bay last night were serenaded by Minister of State for Manpower Teo Ser Luck. Mr Teo, the guest of honour at the event, sang the Chinese pop song Moonlight In The City, along with the two emcees - Marcus Chin and Lee Pei Fen - at the getai concert during the carnival. River Hongbao has been part of the Chinese New Year festivities since 1987. This year's free 10-day event runs till Saturday, and expects to draw more than a million visitors. It takes place from 2pm to 11pm and features fireworks every night. Some of the performers last night were veteran getai singer Angie Lau, actor-singer Christopher Lee, and Choo Li Li, one half of the popular Ming Zhu sisters. There will be another getai concert from 8pm to 10pm today, which will feature younger performers. River Hongbao 2017, which dazzles with more than 60 lantern displays, also offers more than 30 rides and game booths, as well as handicraft and food stalls. It is organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Tourism Board and the People's Association.