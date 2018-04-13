What it took for 3 undergrads to brew their own beer at university hall

Mr Abilash Subbaraman, 24, was not at all a fan of alcohol when he started brewing beer in Binjai Hall at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) with two friends, Mr Rahul Immandira and Mr Heetish Alwani.

"Normally, I'm a sweet-tooth kind of person. I prefer sweet drinks, and beer does not exactly fall under that," said Mr Subbaraman, a final-year chemical engineering student.

"But as I started tasting the beer we made, I'm like: 'This is good.' So now, I'm a beer drinker."

Their self-titled brand Binjai Brew quickly took off. In six months, they made 10 batches of beer - of up to 40 pints each, or about 19 litres - costing about $80 to $120 per batch.

But they were asked to stop their brewing activities by NTU in February as they violated Singapore laws by brewing and selling beer on university grounds.

Mr Immandira, 24, told The Straits Times that they did not sell the beer because they knew it was illegal to do so.

"Some of our friends appreciated it and they realised it cost us money, so they gave us some," he said.

It all started when Mr Immandira did a summer internship at a Californian brewery in May last year. His supervisor, an avid home beer-brewer, taught him how to brew beer at home, and encouraged him to try it when he got back to Singapore.

He posed the idea to Mr Alwani, 24, and Mr Subbaraman, who were eager to get involved. The trio pooled together about $300 for basic brewing equipment such as a beer fermenter, hot plate and brewing pot.

They started off intending to do a few batches "just for the fun of it", but soon fell in love with the beer-brewing process.

"It's not that hard. It's like cooking, it's like making tea, you know," said Mr Immandira.

As Binjai Brew went on, the trio decided to "do things right".

When they first started in September, the labels on their beer bottles were just cut up A4 paper with the words "Binjai Brew" written on them, stuck on with double-sided tape.

They then custom-made labels for each flavour of beer, and printed them onto sticker paper. Binjai Brew had seven flavours - such as the Belgian Tripel and German Altbier - before it shut down operations.

"We saw comments saying: 'If you weren't going to sell the beer, then why did you package it and make it look so nice?' It's us being nitpicky about things. Telling each other, 'Hey, we could do it better if we could have this,'" said Mr Immandira.

Said Mr Subbaraman: "Real beer companies have labels on their bottles. Why not us?"

They also bought more equipment such as kegs to store more beer.

To shave off costs, the three engineering students built from scratch a "Cold Box" - a fridge which controls the temperature of the beer as it ferments.

It comprises two styrofoam boxes, a cooling unit and WiFi module, and its temperature can be controlled remotely with a mobile phone.

"During the fermentation process, it has to be kept at an exact temperature... At 22 deg C, the aromas you'll get are very different from when you do it at 17 deg C," said Mr Immandira.

A project done under NTU club Makers Lab, which funded 60 per cent of it, the Cold Box set the team back by only $48.

In total, they spent about $2,500 on equipment and ingredients bought in Singapore.

"It may look like a big sum… But we view it as a learning fee. It's like an enrichment programme," said Mr Immandira.

Future plans for Binjai Brew have been put on the back burner, as the three students sit their final exams this month.

But they will look into channels which allow them to sell their beer legally come May.

"There is something called contract brewing, which is an intermediate step to just having our own brewery. It's a more risk-free way of testing out if people would actually buy our beer," said Mr Immandira, who will graduate this year.

"So you give them your recipe, they'll brew it for you, and you buy it back at a certain price. And because it's legally made, you can now go and sell it.

"Some breweries have approached us. We'll see what happens, but I'm hopeful."