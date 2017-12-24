What it should have been

Yesterday's report, "Several nations press for two-state solution", said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs "had earlier condemned the US decision on Jerusalem".

This is inaccurate.

The ministry spokesman had on Dec 7 said that the status of Jerusalem is a sensitive and complex issue with a long history, and any premature and unilateral action to alter this status will impede progress for a peaceful resolution of the Middle East and Palestinian problem.

He had also said that the future status of Jerusalem should be decided through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, adding: "Singapore reaffirms its longstanding and consistent support for a two-state solution, which will involve the establishment of an independent Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace and security with the state of Israel."

Also, yesterday's report, "Myanmar general among those hit by US sanctions", carried a photo of a different Maung Maung Soe.

We are sorry for the error.