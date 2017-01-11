What it should have been

Published
1 hour ago

In yesterday's article, "Seized Terrexes protected by international law: Ng Eng Hen", we reported Dr Ng as saying that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying to reiterate the message that the vehicles are protected by sovereign immunity, and request their return.'

Hong Kong has replied that investigations are ongoing and will take some time to complete. We omitted to mention that the Hong Kong authorities also said the Hong Kong government will handle the matter in accordance with its laws. And Singapore welcomed this response, Dr Ng said.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 11, 2017, with the headline 'What it should have been'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal data protection: An intrinsic priority of DBS bank
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping