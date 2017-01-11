What it should have been

In yesterday's article, "Seized Terrexes protected by international law: Ng Eng Hen", we reported Dr Ng as saying that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying to reiterate the message that the vehicles are protected by sovereign immunity, and request their return.'

Hong Kong has replied that investigations are ongoing and will take some time to complete. We omitted to mention that the Hong Kong authorities also said the Hong Kong government will handle the matter in accordance with its laws. And Singapore welcomed this response, Dr Ng said.