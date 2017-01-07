What do I do with my old national service gear?

Reader Ng Chunyin wrote to askST saying he has completed his national service cycles and has equipment he wants to get rid of.

Other than the Army Logistics Base in Old Chua Chu Kang Road, he asked: "Is there a more convenient place to return or dispose of the equipment?"

Reporter Lester Hio checked with the Ministry of Defence.

Those who have completed their operationally ready national service cycle and want to return their military uniforms and equipment can do so at various locations, including the Army Logistics Base in Old Chua Chu Kang Road.

SAF personnel can also return their uniforms and equipment at all SAF e-marts. A list of e-marts can be found here: https://www.ns.sg/nsp/portal/mindef/saf-emart/saf%20emart%20outlets



There are numerous drop-off locations where operationally ready national servicemen can return their old uniforms and equipment to the Singapore Armed Forces. ST FILE PHOTO



ASK US A QUESTION

Send an e-mail to askST@sph.com.sg