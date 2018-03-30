What are teenagers reading?

When teenagers reach for a book in the library, chances are they would go for a mystery tome or a thriller novel. The genre of mysteries and thrillers is most popular among teenagers, based on the 2016 National Reading Habits on Teenagers, a survey which was released in late 2017.

Among the readers of fiction – which made up 93 per cent of the teenagers polled – almost half (48 per cent) cited mysteries and thrillers as their favourite.

Fantasy came next with 36 per cent, in the survey which garnered 485 respondents from teenagers aged 13 to 19.

For readers of non-fiction, which made up 98 per cent of respondents, their favourite was sports (36 per cent), lapping up the stories of footballer Lionel Messi, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and tennis star Li Na among others.

Among teenagers who read more than once a week, about one in two (51 per cent) spent time on articles on social media and websites. This was followed by news articles (35 per cent) and books (32 per cent). More than nine out of 10 respondents (91 per cent) have read at least one book in the past year.

