Wet & wow

Above: Rain-soaked revellers at The Float@ Marina Bay just after the 11pm fireworks. Left: Hourly fireworks displays wowed the crowd that had braved the rain. Above: Picnicker Victor Phuah, 37, and his son Boling, five, enjoying a spot of sunshine ea
Rain-soaked revellers at The Float@ Marina Bay just after the 11pm fireworks.ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
Hourly fireworks displays wowed the crowd that had braved the rain.ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
Picnicker Victor Phuah, 37, and his son Boling, five, enjoying a spot of sunshine earlier in the day.ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
No brolly? A poncho and a colourful top hat will do just fine, as this early reveller proves.ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG
It was a rainy end to 2017, but the dreary weather failed to dampen the spirit of New Year revellers who turned up in droves at the island's main countdown event at Marina Bay, as well as other heartland celebrations. They came with ponchos, umbrellas and tents - which many graciously shared with the less well-equipped. And in the light of recent terror attacks overseas, security at the events was stepped up. At the Marina Bay countdown party, police officers from specialist units contributed to the boots on the ground.

WORTH WAITING FOR

There was good food and drink, and the rain did make the event less crowded... This year's show was really beautiful. Worth the wait in the rain.

ENGINEER TONG KEE LIAT, 47, on the countdown at Marina Bay.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 02, 2018, with the headline 'Wet & wow'.
