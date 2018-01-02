It was a rainy end to 2017, but the dreary weather failed to dampen the spirit of New Year revellers who turned up in droves at the island's main countdown event at Marina Bay, as well as other heartland celebrations. They came with ponchos, umbrellas and tents - which many graciously shared with the less well-equipped. And in the light of recent terror attacks overseas, security at the events was stepped up. At the Marina Bay countdown party, police officers from specialist units contributed to the boots on the ground.

WORTH WAITING FOR There was good food and drink, and the rain did make the event less crowded... This year's show was really beautiful. Worth the wait in the rain. ENGINEER TONG KEE LIAT, 47, on the countdown at Marina Bay.