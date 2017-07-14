We'll find out root cause of PIE accident to prevent future incidents: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE - The root causes of the accident at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) work site, which killed one worker and injured 10 others on Friday (July 14) morning, will be investigated in order to prevent such incidents from happening, Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng said on Friday evening.

Mr Ng told the media on the sidelines of the opening ceremony for the 9th Asean School Games that the incident, where a new viaduct being built collapsed in the wee hours of Friday, was very unfortunate.

"I woke up this morning to the message that there was an accident on the slip road to PIE," he said. "I'm saddened by the incident and I've given the Land Transport Authority (instructions) to extend the best assistance we can to the injured and Senior Minister of State for Transport Dr Lam Pin Min has also visited the workers."

Mr Ng, who is also Minister for Education (Schools), said investigations are still ongoing, and LTA "is looking into what exactly happened together with the Ministry Of Manpower and we'll get to the root of the causes so we can learn the lessons to prevent another such incident from happening".

He wished the recovering workers "the best in the recovery process".

Changi General Hospital had earlier issued a statement saying 10 casualties from the collapsed viaduct structure incident at the slip road from Upper Changi Road East to PIE (Changi) were taken to CGH to treatment.

Seven workers were admitted, two of whom are in the ICU. Three were discharged after receiving treatment.

Dr Lam visited the workers in hospital on Friday. In a Facebook post, he said that "our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased".

"I am glad that they are being well taken care of by the doctors and nurses," he wrote. "At this time, I hope they will focus on getting well. We are also in touch with their families and will do all we can to provide them with the necessary assistance."

Minister of State (MOS) for Manpower Sam Tan also visited the accident site and the injured workers at CGH.