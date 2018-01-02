Weighing up advantages of consistency

Q How did you get started with weight training?

A I started weight training at Hwa Chong Junior College, when I was with the cross-country team. It was to supplement my training runs and track interval training.

Weight training gave me the power to sprint up slopes and have a good fast finish in a race.

When I realised I was not good enough to be on the national team for track and field, I stopped competitive running and focused on weights to get fit and strong.

The gym is my playground where I can choose from different exercises, and train at different tempos.

Q Don't you need to do cardiovascular exercises like jogging and cycling as well?

A I simply do fast training, which means I keep the rest periods between sets shorter, at around 45 seconds. It's like a cardio workout. My heart rate is maintained at the training zone, which is at 60 to 70 per cent of my maximum heart rate.

Weight training can be used to improve strength, endurance, cardiovascular well-being and injury rehabilitation.



Dr Chiam Tut Fu says the gym is his playground, where he can choose from different exercises, and train at different tempos. PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Q What is your secret to looking so fabulous?

A Correct training, a sensible diet and enough sleep and rest.

Q Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

A I stopped going to the gym for a few years when my kids were younger as they needed more of my time. However, I was never fat as I have a high metabolic rate.

Q What is your diet like?

A I hardly eat meat like pork or chicken and it has been this way since I was six. I can't remember why but I find the taste of meat not to my liking.

I eat mainly seafood, eggs and milk for my protein. I used to eat a lot of carbs like rice but I have scaled down on these. I have been consistent with the above dietary patterns for many years. I also do not drink, even socially.

Bio Box

CHIAM TUT FU AGE: 51 HEIGHT: 1.81m WEIGHT: 100kg The sports medicine physician has done weight training since he was a teenager. He now does it three times a week. "I have this routine for many years now as I find it to be a good balance for my body," he said. "I do not over train, and have time and energy to devote to other things like work." His BMI is high due to his body weight but his lipid profiles, blood pressures and other parameters are all normal. "As I am training for strength, having more muscles, and thus more weight is inevitable," he said. Dr Chiam and his wife, Elaine Tan, 46, an ex-banker, have three children aged nine, 12 and 15.

Q What are your indulgences?

A Chocolate in all forms, including ice cream.

Q How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

A I am a person who can compartmentalise issues so I can relax easily. Driving for me is a form of relaxation. It's also important to maintain good health and a positive mind set.

Q What are the three most important things in your life?

A Family, friends and the feeling that your work is meaningful and that you are helping others.

Q What's your favourite part of your body?

A I do not have any favourite parts. I train for health and fitness primarily, not looks.

Q What are your must-dos before and after a training session?

A Having enough rest as well as good nutrition. I also eat in moderation from all food groups.

Q How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

A It is a way for me to de-stress and do something for myself. It's my own time, my own space.

It is important to be healthy if, as a doctor, I want to promote the message of health.

Q Do you have tips for those who are trying to maintain their physique?

A Be consistent in your training and diet. Do not stay on a programme that does not match your other real-world commitments like work.

There's no need to do too many repetitions or use very heavy weights. Some people think you have to train every day but you don't to train that often to be healthy. You can be fit but unhealthy and be riddled with injuries from over-training.

To achieve a reasonable level of fitness and strength, you don't have to train more than three times a week but of course, if you want to, you can do so. However, be aware of how your body responds to the training load and how it recovers from it.

Q What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness or diet?

A I do not know if you consider arm wrestling as extreme but I did take part in the National University of Singapore arm wrestling competition when I was in medical school. I was the champion in my category.

As for my diet, I have never done anything extreme.

Q How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

A Some of them do get influenced by me positively but most of them are just too lazy to commit to a regular exercise programme.

Q How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia at home?

A Haha, I still keep my trophies and medals from my running days to prove that yes, at one time, I was able to run long distances fast.

I still have my arm wrestling trophy and my trophy for a motor racing event at Sepang FI circuit.

Q Would you go for plastic surgery?

A No, I would not. Just stay healthy, eat wisely and age well.

Everyone gets old but maintaining our health is more important than looking good on the outside.

Q Do you think you're sexy?

A That is for others to judge.