We acted in good faith, says Low Thia Khiang

Workers' Party MPs Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh responded to questions on the lawsuit against them. Here is an edited extract of their press conference, held before a Meet-the-People Session at Mr Low's Bedok Reservoir ward in Aljunied GRC

Will the suit erode trust in the town council and WP?

Mr Low We leave it to the residents and voters of Singapore to make their judgment. I say once again here, my conscience is clear. We acted in good faith.

On needing to account for an amount of $33 million.

Ms Lim I think that is calculated to be the total value of the payments made. But as we said earlier, we reject the allegations that these payments were unlawful and wrong.

What if they are found liable for any amounts?

Ms Lim We have to look into the amount and see if we have the means to pay. If we don't, we may have to consider other options, perhaps raising funds. If we are not able to, I suppose the law will take its course.

Any concerns that a successful lawsuit could see them lose their seats in Parliament?

Ms Lim We are aware of what the law provides for. But we welcome this opportunity to actually go into detail to explain to the court and to the public why we made certain decisions at that point in time... Of what the considerations were, and why we still stand firm today that what we did was in the best interests of the council based on the information we had at the time.

Mr Pritam Singh's perspective?

Mr Singh It is my firm conviction that we acted in good faith... We are not in politics for the purposes of enriching ourselves and things of that nature.

On what can be done to restore the faith and confidence of constituents.

Mr Low I don't think Singaporeans have lost faith in us. We acted in good faith. I believe Singaporeans will trust us. (The) 2015 election was a testimony to us. It was worse than this. MND (Ministry of National Development) or HDB was coming up with adverse statements during the election. And the PAP (People's Action Party) brought the issue to the ground. They distributed pamphlets door to door. But we are prepared to be judged by the people... I have been in politics for more than 20 years. I think people know me.