Water training will resume on Friday, with no further crocodile sightings: S'pore Sailing Federation

SINGAPORE - With no further crocodile sightings at East Coast Park since Monday (Nov 6), water training will resume on Friday (Nov 10), said the Singapore Sailing Federation.

But the federation emphasised it would not hesitate to suspend activities again, should there be further sightings.

In a statement on Thursday (Nov 9), the federation said it has consulted with the National Parks Board (NParks) and other experts, and put precautionary measures in place, based on their advice.

These include deploying of patrol boats at regular intervals to observe the area. This practice will continue despite the lifting of the suspension, which has been in place since Monday.

Other guidelines involve boat launching and recovery procedures, including additional manpower to provide beach support and on-water sentries.

"As such, water training will resume on Friday. The National Sailing Centre is on high alert and briefings will be conducted with sailors and relevant parties," said a spokesman.

"The safety of our sailors is our number one priority and we will not hesitate to suspend water activities, should there be any indications of crocodile sightings," he added.

A crocodile sighting on Monday at a construction area next to the National Sailing Centre at East Coast Park caused the centre to suspend all its water activities.

A spokesman for the centre added it was the first time a crocodile has been sighted near the sailing centre.

NParks had advised East Coast Park visitors to keep to designated paths and away from water edges.

A parent, whose 10-year-old son does sailing at East Coast, was worried that the ban was being lifted before the crocodile had been found.

"I would prefer if the crocodile were tagged and relocated before children are allowed back into the water," said the parent, who declined to be named.