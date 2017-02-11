Water, soap, fake snow for audience of 80,000

The streets around the F1 Pit Building near Marina Bay were a whirl of light and colour last night, as soldiers marched alongside performers in the annual Chingay celebrations.

The audience of around 80,000 were treated to more than a visual feast - they were showered with soap bubbles, water droplets, and even fake snow.

About 8,000 performers took part in the street parade, which has been an annual fixture since 1973. A host of ministers and MPs, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, were also there to capture the excitement.

Yesterday's parade opened with an elegant dance by performers in flowing blue-and-silver gowns, before moving into the boisterous second act, featuring a dragon dance and traditional Chinese big-headed dolls.

Other segments paid homage to Chingay highlights from the past - as with the flower motifs in the fifth act that echoed the hand-painted flowers from three years ago, and a replica of the first Chingay float in the shape of a leaping tiger.

There was also an international twist, with contingents from six countries such as Indonesia, South Korea, and Japan showing off their national costumes.

To commemorate 50 years of national service in Singapore, the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team's float featured officers dressed in old military uniforms, accompanied by a marching band and bagpipers.

"This year's parade felt a bit fresher and there was a lot of energy, especially from the children," said fresh graduate Joanna Chan, 24, who performed in the finale with a crowd of secondary school students.

Said 60-year-old retiree Wong Jia Yeh, who was watching the show: "All the colours this year made the parade very spectacular."

Another edition of the Chingay parade will be held today. It will be attended by President Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife, Mrs Mary Tan. Tomorrow, the public will also be able to view the parade floats up close at the Chingay Night Fiesta, which will be held in Chinatown.