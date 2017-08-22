Warship USS John S. McCain suffered a 'steering failure' near collision site, reports CNN

SINGAPORE - US warship USS John S. McCain suffered a "steering failure" as the warship was beginning its approach into the Singapore Strait, causing it to collide with a commercial tanker on Monday, a US Navy official told CNN.

The official said it was unclear why the crew could not utilise the ship's back-up steering systems to maintain control of ship.

Earlier, another US Navy official told CNN there were indications the destroyer experienced a loss of steering right before the collision, but steering had been regained after the collision.

It is not clear from the CNN report what is meant by "steering failure".

While there was no indication the collision was intentional nor was there evidence that the ship was the target of a cyberattack, investigators would not discount these possibilities, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson told reporters.

"We are taking a look at all (options) as we did with the (USS) Fitzgerald as well," he said.

The incident has prompted the US Navy to order "one to two day" operational pause in response to the collision, which was the latest in a string of accidents involving US Navy vessels.

The USS John S. McCain and the tanker Alnic MC collided while the guided-missile vessel was nearing Singapore for a routine port call.

The collision tore a hole in the warship's port side at the waterline, flooding compartments that included a crew sleeping area.