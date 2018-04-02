Warm days ahead in April, with temperatures surging to 35 deg C on a few days

SINGAPORE - Warm days are ahead in the first half of April, with daily maximum temperatures reaching highs of around 35 deg C on a few days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (April 2).

April is one of the warmest months of the year in Singapore.

In the first fortnight, some warm days with daily maximum temperatures of around 34 deg C are expected, going up one degree on a few days with dry and warm weather conditions.

Daily minimum temperatures are forecast to range between 23 deg C and 25 deg C, with the cooler temperature likely on days when it rains for most of the day.

The warmer conditions are due to the ending of the north-east monsoon season and the start of the inter-monsoon season.

This season, which will begin in April and extend into May, is characterised by warm weather and thunderstorms, which can be occasionally intense, occurring in the afternoon and evening.

Lightning activity tends to be higher during the inter-monsoon months.

The first half of April is expected to be drier than the last two weeks of March.

There will be short thundery showers in the afternoons and evenings on seven to nine days.

Rainfall for the first fortnight of April is expected to be below average.

Singapore also experienced below-normal rainfall last month, when temperatures surged to as high as 35.7 deg C, and dropped to as low as 21.4 deg C.

Five days in March experienced daily maximum temperatures within the 35 deg C range.

These were recorded around the northern and western parts of the island, in Admiralty and Clementi.