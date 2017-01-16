Wanted: A new crop of Chinese clan leaders

The search is on for a young Chinese clan leader - male or female, and not more than 40 years old - who has made outstanding contributions in promoting Chinese culture or clan activities here.

The Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) is inviting nominations for its inaugural SFCCA Outstanding Youth Award, to be given out in April. Only Singapore citizens and permanent residents who are members of SFCCA-affiliated clans are eligible.

The trophy and $500 cash award mark the latest effort that the umbrella body of more than 230 clan and cultural groups is making to attract young people into its fold.

SFCCA president Chua Thian Poh, 68, said at the federation's 30th anniversary celebration in 2015 that the time had come to "renew ourselves by targeting our recruitment efforts and activities at youth".

He added: "The Chinese clans' future depends on how well we attract and groom the next generation of leaders now."

In recent years, the federation has held activities targeted at young people, such as a microfilm-making competition, started in 2015, and games where members from different clan groups compete in sports such as basketball and football.

Member affairs committee chairman Thomas Pek, 56, said that the award will be presented with the federation's annual Clan of the Year Awards, launched in 2011.

This year's award ceremony will be held at the SFCCA auditorium in Toa Payoh on April 22.

A six-judge panel for the youth award, chaired by SFCCA deputy secretary-general Ng Siew Quan, 50, has been formed.

Mr Ng, an accountant, said: "I hope more younger clan leaders will emerge with our Outstanding Youth Award."

Nominations close on Feb 28.