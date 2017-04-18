Wall damaged after flash floods along Dalvey Road, off Stevens Road

SINGAPORE - The wall of a house along Dalvey Road off Stevens Road was damaged after heavy rain and flash floods hit the area on Tuesday afternoon (April 18).

Photos of the incident sent to Stomp showed debris and chunks of bricks on the road near 64, 66 and 68 Dalvey Road.

A Stomp contributor, who was in the vicinity, told Stomp that he had heard a loud crack of thunder before the incident. Stomp reported that the wall appeared to have been struck by lightning.

It was also reported that a passing police patrol unit had stopped by to inspect the area.

When The Straits Times visited the site on Tuesday evening, only one lane was passable along Stevens Close.

A resident who gave his name as Mr Pang, whose car was stuck among large bricks, told ST that the incident happened around 2.30pm while he was in a condominium unit a few houses away from the accident site.

The Straits Times understands that the incident was caused by flash floods in a house and not a lightning strike. No one was injured.

Water agency PUB had said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon that heavy rain was expected over the southern and western parts of Singapore from 1.35pm to 2.25pm.

It also warned of high flood risks at various places from 1.35pm to 2.33pm, including Exeter Road and Somerset Road, Cuscaden Road and Tomlinson Road, and Stevens Road and Balmoral Road.

As of 5.30pm, engineers from the Building and Construction Authority are on site.