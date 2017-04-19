Wall behind house collapses after flash floods

A brick wall at the back of 66, Dalvey Road, a private residence, collapsed yesterday afternoon, after heavy rain and flash floods hit several parts of Singapore.

Debris and bricks were strewn across Stevens Close, behind the house and its neighbours on either side, where parts of the same wall also collapsed.

A Building and Construction Authority spokesman said yesterday its engineers had inspected the premises and confirmed buildings in the vicinity were not affected by the incident. "In the interest of public safety, the affected area, which includes the footpath, has been cordoned off and will remain closed until the rectification works have been completed," he said.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at about 2.30pm, and was first reported on Stomp.

Debris strewn across Stevens Close after flash floods

A 43-year-old Malaysian plumber, who wanted to be known only as Mr Pang, was shocked to see his silver Perodua Myvi surrounded by rubble. "I don't know how I can go back home now," said Mr Pang, who was working in a condominium construction site a few metres away.

At about 6.30pm, workers were seen breaking the large bricks into smaller pieces to be taken away.

Earlier in the day, water agency PUB had said heavy rain was expected over the southern and western parts of Singapore. It also warned of high flood risks at various places from 1.35pm to 2.33pm, including Stevens Road and Balmoral Road.

A video sent in by Straits Times reader Yap Lip Kee showed a car driving through water that was at least up to half its tyres, outside the Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre.

•Additional reporting by Ariffin Jamar