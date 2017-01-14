Walking trail app-makers hope to encourage people to give back to society

SINGAPORE - One local firm is rallying people to give back to society as they explore Singapore by foot.

LDR Technology, which developed walking trail app LocoMole, launched 12 charity trails on Saturday morning (Jan 14) that will bring visitors around the city and past locations such as the Malay Heritage Foundation or Caritas Singapore.

At each landmark, the app suggests interesting things to do - such as stepping into the boots of a firefighter at the Central Fire Station - and provides interesting historical snippets.

Using the app, people can also choose to donate to the charity of their choice via charity portal giving.sg.

The charity walking trails were officially launched by Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin.

"The trails are a fun and exciting way to learn about how to do good in Singapore," said LDR chief executive Png Bee Hin. "This attracts more people to get involved."