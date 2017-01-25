Walk through 200 years of history on Little India trail

Garland making, parrot astrology and laundering are some of the traditional trades depicted in this mural in Belilios Lane by local artist Psyfool. It
features in the National Heritage Board's (NHB) new trail of the 200-year-old Little India precinct. The trail spans 4km and covers 40 heritage sites. NHB
also developed three thematic routes called Serangoon in the 1900s, Walk of Faiths and Shop Till You Drop.

