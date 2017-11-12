Walk against racism

More than 2,500 participants walked 3.8km around the Marina Bay yesterday for the fifth edition of the Orange Ribbon Walk in support of the Rise Against Racism campaign. Organised by OnePeople.sg, a national body that promotes racial and religious harmony, it rallied groups and people from all walks of life for a unified movement against any form of racial and religious bias or prejudice. The event had a pre-walk corner called "Conversations @ Harmony Garden" where people had discussions about racial harmony and penned messages of peace and hope at Esplanade Park. Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo, who was the guest of honour, wrote her own note. "Whatever our colour and creed, let our hearts beat as one," said Mrs Teo, who is also Second Minister for Manpower and Home Affairs. Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Education Janil Puthucheary, who is the chairman of OnePeople.sg, hosted the event. This year is also the 10th anniversary of the organisation.