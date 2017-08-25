Voters at three constituencies can scan IC to register at upcoming Presidential Election

SINGAPORE - Registering to vote at next month's Presidential Election will be as simple as scan-and-go for some Singaporeans, who will get to try out a new electronic registration system.

The Elections Department said on Friday (Aug 25) that the new system, which will scan the barcodes on voters' identity cards, will be piloted at Chua Chu Kang GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC and Yuhua SMC.

This will remove the need for election officials to manually search for and strike off the names of voters on printed copies of the polling station register, and will reduce the number of election officials needed to record attendance, the department said in a statement.

It also means voters can expect shorter waiting times should they go to the polls next month.

Voting, however, will still be done by marking paper ballots with a pen.

To ensure the e-registration system is secure from cyber attacks, laptops used will not be connected to the Internet, said the ELD when it first unveiled plans for the trial in May at a public service exhibition.

It had also said that the information stored in the laptops will be available only to the ELD and election officials.

The scanning of identity cards for registration has been used by other public services for some time.

Visitors at hospitals can scan their identity cards at electronic gantries to enter the wards. A patient can also register for his appointment at a polyclinic by scanning his identity card at self-service kiosks.

The ELD will be organising roadshows at 11 community centres at the three constituencies from Saturday (Aug 26) to Sep 10 for people to try out the new system.