Volunteer network to guide young on careers

Young workers who need career advice can now turn to a new network for help.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and People's Association (PA) have set up a network of volunteer career guides.

Called Todo Todo, a play on the words "to do", the network "is designed to help youth identify what they have to do to achieve their career aspirations", the NTUC and PA said in a statement.

The programme was launched by labour chief Chan Chun Sing at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

The initiative will ensure that students and new entrants to the job market will "have the best access to career guidance, advice and mentoring", Mr Chan said.

There are now about 30 volunteers in the network, which is expanding. The NTUC and PA aim to reach out to about 10,000 students and young workers in the next three years.

A website - www.todotodo.sg - and a smartphone app were also launched yesterday.

Toh Yong Chuan