Vivian Balakrishnan to attend Asia-Pacific Regional Conference in Perth

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be in Perth from Nov 4 to Nov 5 to attend the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference (APRC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday (Nov 3).

The APRC, organised by the German-Australian Chamber of Industry and Commerce, gathers political and business leaders from Australia, Germany and Asia-Pacific countries to explore opportunities to enhance trade and investment flows, the ministry said.



Dr Balakrishnan will deliver a keynote address at a session entitled Policy Dialogue: Geopolitics in the Asia-Pacific Region – Opportunities, Challenges and Perspectives on Nov 5, the statement said.

He will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference, including with Timor Leste Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri, Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop, Australian finance minister Mathias Cormann, and Australian Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.



