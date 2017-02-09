Vision of greenery and water in S'pore's 2nd CBD

A Dutch-led team will help create the new Jurong Lake District, beating four others with its vision for Singapore's second Central Business District.

KCAP Architects&Planner's proposal consists of four large interconnected parks; buildings 30 to 40 storeys high, each with a rooftop garden; and a canal that borders the district centre.

The team led by KCAP includes SAA Architects, Arup, S333 and Lekker.

It now moves to stage three of the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Request for Proposal exercise as the consultant to develop a detailed masterplan for the district.

This will be Rotterdam-based KCAP's first project with URA.

Ms Yvonne Lim, URA's group director for physical planning, emphasised that the vision from KCAP's team for the district was aspirational, and many details had yet to be finalised.

The vision for the district incorporates much greenery and will also encourage car-lite and active mobility initiatives. The URA liked the KCAP team's focus on walkable streets and interactive public spaces for social activities.PHOTO: URA

Ms Yvonne Lim, URA's group director for physical planning, said the KCAP team's proposal won because "they had given very sensitive focus on 'green' and 'blue', with ideas to weave new waterways and greenery from the gardens into the entire district, thus giving it a very distinctive identity".

The 360ha site will comprise three precincts: Jurong Gateway, Lakeside and Lakeside Gateway.

It will function as Singapore's second Central Business District, and will be the location of the terminus of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail.

Ms Lim added that URA liked the KCAP team's focus on walkable streets and interactive public spaces for social activities.

Over the next few months, KCAP's team will work with government agencies to draw up detailed proposals for the district.

The public will have the chance to give their feedback on these proposals in the middle of the year, when they will be on exhibition for at least a few weeks.

More details on the exhibition will be announced.

The district will also include residential areas, although their size and the projected number of residents have yet to be determined.

URA will work with the KCAP team and relevant agencies to incorporate the feedback - where appropriate - before finalising the masterplan by the end of the year.

The Straits Times understands that the plan will be implemented in stages over the next 10 to 30 years once construction begins.

KCAP founder Kees Christiaanse said the district would give one "a balance between very large park spaces and very dense built-up spaces, and this creates a very unique spatial configuration".

Mr Christiaanse, the lead architect for the team, noted that this would make the whole neighbourhood a landmark along the shores of Jurong Lake, a reservoir.