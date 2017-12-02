Virtual way to raise social awareness

An employee at the Singapore office of American travel firm Expedia views a 360-degree VR film on a community water enterprise project in Preaek Chrey Commune in Kandal province, Cambodia.

Lien Aid held its roving Virtual Reality exhibition, Windows Of Hope, at Expedia's office to raise awareness about the region's water challenges.

Another aim is to seek the support of enterprises and organisations in bringing clean water to Asia's rural poor in Cambodia, Myanmar and China.

The exhibition has so far travelled to the offices of Credit Suisse and Allen & Gledhill.