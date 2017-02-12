Virtual roller coaster thrills for ST School Pocket Money Fund kids

SINGAPORE - It was a roller coaster of a ride for 13 students from low-income families on Saturday afternoon (Feb 11) - virtually, that is.

The students - beneficiaries of the Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund - got to enjoy a virtual reality (VR) simulation of America's Six Flags roller coaster rides in a "Gear VR 4D theatre", with VR goggles in tow.

The theatre was part of the Samsung x Line Friends pop-up at Westgate mall.

Besides VR thrills, the students also got to try out exercises on stationary mountain bikes and interact with chat app Line's mascots.