Virtual career fair eases NSFs' job search

A virtual career fair not only helped Workforce Singapore (WSG) decide on the number of prospective employers and jobs for full-time national servicemen (NSFs), but also gave job providers more time for interviews.

The WSG decided on the career fair website ahead of the actual Enhanced Career and Education Fair held yesterday at the Lifelong Learning Institute for NSFs about to complete their national service.

The NSFs had registered online prior to the fair, and entered their past course of study, salary expectations and job interests on the website.

With that information, WSG curated the number of jobs on offer to 2,000 at the fair, which it has been organising in collaboration with the Defence and Home Affairs ministries since 2015.

The website also provided other resources such as tips for interviews and resume writing, as well as industry insights.

Prospective employers liked the approach, saying they had quick access to the NSFs' information via a QR code on lanyards they were wearing.

Previously, NSFs had to manually complete application forms at the fair, which reduced the time they had to interact with prospective employers.

"We actually spent more time talking with them (NSFs) and understanding their career aspirations and whether they are suitable for the roles in our company," said Ms Pauline Loo, 41, group head of human resources and administration at CSE Global, a global technologies firm that was one of the prospective employers.

National Service Probationary Inspector Noor Hafeez Abdul Rashid, 24, who will complete his NS in three months, said the resources on the virtual fair helped him to add more information to "enhance" his resume. He applied for a few jobs at the job fair yesterday, including one as a cabin crew with Singapore Airlines.

NSFs who have registered online can continue to apply for jobs through a virtual platform that will be available until Aug 29.

An additional 6,000 jobs, which have also been curated from information the NSFs provided, are available on the platform.